Ministry Of Municipality Eases Procedure For Issuance Of Building Completion Certificates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) has offered a unified service easing the procedures for issuance of building completion certificate and enabling owners to avail the service under one roof.

MoM, represented by the Building Permits Complex, has made some improvements to the building completion certificate issuance service.

The new service enables owners to obtain a building completion certificate and sorting real estate units in one service without the need to authorise a surveyor office, through the building permits system on the ministry's website. Director of the Building Permits Complex Department, Eng Saad Abdul Karim Al Qahtani said these improvements come as continuation of the efforts by the ministry in developing the services provided to owners, within the comprehensive digital transformation project for the ministry's services, which is currently being implemented.

He noted that this unified service is available within the period it takes for the consultation office appointed by the owner to obtain the building completion certificate.

This step comes in line with the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to make Qatar a world-class provider of government services to citizens, residents, companies and institutions, and a leader in terms of digital government. This is with the aim of automating and digitizing 90% of its services to citizens and achieving a customer satisfaction rate exceeding 85% in all its services.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Municipality has completed many packages to develop about 400 services through digital transformation in a bid to provide smart and automated services to the public and companies. The project includes the development of all the services provided by the ministry to all sectors such as municipalities, urban planning, agriculture and fisheries, public services, and joint services.

The project will bring about a qualitative leap towards smart city solutions by developing 400 services with a comprehensive development of all components of the technological infrastructure of services. It will enable users to avail of the services round the clock from anywhere without visiting the service centres.