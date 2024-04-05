Ooredoo Qatar Leaves Legacy Of Endless Giving During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the Holy Month of Ramadan draws to a close, Ooredoo Qatar reflects on its impactful array of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities designed to embody the spirit of generosity and support for our community.

Under the theme of 'Endless Giving,' Ooredoo has actively engaged in numerous initiatives, emphasising the company's commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout Qatar.

One of the highlights of this year's Ramadan campaign was their partnership with Rafeeq al Khair to distribute Iftar meals to those most in need. Ooredoo Qatar CEO, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, along with other senior leadership members, personally participated, underscoring the significance Ooredoo places on leadership involvement in community service. Their hands-on participation throughout their charitable efforts inspired both employees and the wider community, reinforcing the company's long-held values of unity and empathy.

In line with its mission to support health awareness and sportsmanship, Ooredoo sponsored several key athletic events, including the Ekbis Volleyball Championship, the Al Kass Ooredoo Padel Tournament, and the Neshan Ooredoo Ramadan Shooting Championship 2024. These sponsorships are part of Ooredoo's broader aims to promote physical wellness and bring people together through the power of sports.