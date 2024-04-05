QRCS Visits Yemen To Inspect Progress Of Ongoing Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from the headquarters of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has visited the representation office in Yemen to inspect the progress of the ongoing health, shelter, and water projects in Lahij and Taiz.

Accompanied by Engr. Ahmed Hassan Al Sharaji, head of QRCS office in Yemen, the delegation visited Khalifa General Hospital in Al Turbah District, to see how QRCS's interventions helped improve medical services, especially at the departments of obstetric emergency and CT scan, constructed last year by QRCS, under a comprehensive medical care services project.

The delegation also visited the Cardiology and Cardiac Catheterization Center in Taiz, to examine the completion rate in the project to install and operate new cardiac catheterization equipment, which is expected to significantly upgrade therapeutic and diagnostic services for patients with cardiovascular diseases.

In Al Maafer District, the delegation visited the construction site of housing units for war-affected families. Aimed at helping the beneficiaries return to their home villages following years of forced displacement and living at camps, the project involves the construction of 83 housing units, at a cost of $418,424.

After that, the team went to Lahij, to check on the progress of digging a water well in Al-Houta District, under a project to dig/rehabilitate 17 boreholes across Abyan, Lahij, Ibb, and Taiz, at a total cost of $1,116,487. They visited Ibn Khaldun Hospital's Qatar Dialysis Center in Al Houta, to get information about the needed medical, financial, and other operational resources.

One of the most vulnerable and marginalised groups in the world are orphans. They experience difficult conditions and untold suffering in the absence of socioeconomic support. As a result of the tragic loss of one or both of the parents, they receive no financial, psychological, or educational care. Their suffering ranges from lack of access to education, food, and treatment to marginalization and social isolation.

QRCS fully realises the importance of ensuring the minimum requirements for a good and healthy upbringing for poor and orphaned children. It provides them with numerous forms of support, including adequate nutrition, clothing, health care, and psychosocial support, greatly helping to protect and save those orphans.

To that end, QRCS will implement seven projects to meet the food, clothing, and other everyday needs of 18,050 orphans, at a cost of QR4,957,000. The target countries are Palestine (Gaza), Niger, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Jordan, and Iraq.

In the same vein, access to education is a key challenge to the younger generation all over the world. Many young people face multiple difficulties that minimize their chances to get quality and appropriate education, develop their skills, and achieve their personal and professional ambitions. QRCS aims to ensure that the younger generation have access to education in underserved and affected areas, as well as to provide a safe and appropriate educational environment, by paying for their tuition fees and living expenses and securing essential teaching supplies.

QRCS is planning to provide educational support for 12,705 students in Palestine (Gaza), Sudan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq, through nine projects worth QR5,732,050. Among these projects are the provision of school bags and stationery, rehabilitation of schools, provision of desks and teaching aids, and payment of monthly subsidies for poor school and university students.