Explosions Rock Odesa Region Amid Russian Drone Attack Media

A series of explosions rang out during the air raid in Odesa region
This is reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster, Ukrinform saw.
"Explosions are reported in Odesa region," the posting reads.
Before that, the Air Force warned residents of a group of strike UAVs spotted approaching Odesa from the Black Sea area. Read also:
An air raid alert went off all across Odesa region.
As reported, earlier in Dnipropetrovsk region, a group of enemy kamikaze drones was recorded flying in a north-eastern direction.
