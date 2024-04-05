USA To Deploy Medium-Range Missiles In Asia To Deter China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States plans to deploy medium-range missiles in Asiasoon to deter China, Azernews reports, citing thecommander of the United States ground forces in the Pacific,General Charles Flynn saying as in an interview with the Yomiurinewspaper and several other media outlets.

"We plan to cooperate with allies and partners in theIndo-Pacific region and soon deploy such missiles in this region,"the publication quoted him as saying. He added that it is "crucialfor the United States to find a way to counteract" themodernization of China's missile potential.

Flynn did not provide specific data on the types of weapons, thetiming of deployment and planned locations. At the same time, thenewspaper suggested that the commander hinted Typhon launchers thatallow launching Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 anti-aircraftmissiles.

Previously, in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty onthe Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missilessigned between the USSR and the United States in 1987, Washingtoncould not deploy land-based ballistic missiles, cruise missiles andmissile launchers with a range of 500 to 5,500 km. However, in2019, the United States withdrew from this agreement.