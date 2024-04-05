Voting Begins In Kuwait's National Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Apr 5 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwaiti voters began casting their ballots yesterday, to elect members of the National Assembly, in the first parliamentary elections held after Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power in the country.

Polling stations opened at 12:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT), prepared to accommodate approximately 844,000 eligible voters, with voting scheduled to continue until midnight.

The first hour of voting witnessed a good turnout across the country's 123 polling stations, according to Ahmed Al-Hajri, director of the Elections Affairs Department at the Ministry of Interior.

Voters will select 50 deputies from a pool of 200 candidates.

The last elections of Kuwait's National Assembly were held on June 6, 2023.


