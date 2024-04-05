Winners Of Nat'l Assembly Elections '24 IN 1St Constituency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The main electoral committee in the 1st constituency announced the 10 winners of National Assembly membership for the 2024 18th legislative term, which took place Thursday. The results in the following order: 1-Osama Zaid Al-Zaid (4,936 votes) 2-Abdullah Jassim Al-Mudhaf (4,729 votes) 3-Mohammad Johar Hayat (4,134 votes) 4-Ahmad Haji Lari (4,108 votes) 5- Issa Ahmad Al-Kanderi (3,678 votes) 6-Basel Hussain Al-bahrani (3,631 votes) 7-Adel Jassem Al-Damkhi (3,530 votes) 8-Khaled Marzouq Al-Ameera (3,502 votes) 9-Saleh Ahmad Ashour (3,399 votes) 10-Mohammad Barrak Al-Azmi (3,249 votes) Polling stations closed at 12:00 a.m. (local time), seeing 200 candidates competing for 50 seats in the parliament. (end) onm

