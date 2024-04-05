Bios For '24 1St Constituency Winners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- Profiles of the 10 winners of National Assembly 2024 from the First Constituency:



1- Osama Zaid Al-Zaid: Worked in the petrochemical sector. Member of the 2023 Assembly and of the annulled 2022 Assembly.

2- Abdullah Jassem Al-Mudhaf: Born in 1983. Holds Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the College of Administrative Sciences at the Gulf University for Science and Technology in Kuwait. Worked in the banking and investment sectors. Member of the 2023 Assembly and the annulled 2022 Assembly.

3-Mohammad Johar Hayat: Born in 1982. Holds Bachelor's Degree in Political science and Philosophy at Kuwait University in 2006. Journalist writer on political and sports affairs. A journalist specialized in preparing and presenting programs on radio and television. He holds many media and journalistic courses inside and outside Kuwait. Member of the Media Committee of the Kuwait Society for Human Rights 2006-2010, Member of the Freedoms Committee of the Kuwaiti Society for Human Rights 2008-2010, Member of the Social Committee of the Kuwait Journalists Association 2007-2013, Media advisor at the Economic Society from 2021 to 2023



4-Ahmad Haji Lari: Born in 1955. Holds Bachelor's degree in Statistics. Member of the Municipal Council (1993 - 1995 - 1999). Member of the National Assembly (2006 - 2008 - 2013 - 2023, and the annulled 2022).

5-Basel Hussain Al-Bahrani: He holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in education.

He worked in the Personal Protection Department at the Ministry of Interior and in Kuwaiti embassies outside the country, He currently works in the private sector.

He has many contributions in the social and political field. Member of the General Secretariat of the Popular Action Movement. He adopted many social issues and initiatives, such as housing, education, financial deficit, and demographics.

6- Issa Ahmad Al-Kanderi: Born in 1963. Former minister. Diploma from the Commercial Institute, specializing in banking. Member of the National Assembly (2013 - 2016 - 2020 - 2023 and the annulled 2022).

7- Khaled Marzouq Al-Ameera: Holds a bachelor's degree in security sciences. Worked as an officer in the Ministry of Interior. Member of the 2023 Assembly and the 2022 annulled Assembly.

8- Adel Jassim Al-Damkhi: Born in 1965. PhD in Islamic Sharia. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2012 - 2016 - 2023- annulled 2022). (end)



9-Saleh Ahmad Ashour: Born in 153. Holds Bachelor's Degree in Economics and two Diplomas, military sciences and communications. A former colonel in the Air Force, He worked in the Ministry of Transportation, then he won membership in the national Assembly's in 1999, 2003 and 2006, and a membership in a number of associations, Including the Kuwaiti Economics Society, the Kuwaiti Graduates Association, the Kuwaiti Human Rights Society, the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society, The Kuwaiti Journalists Association and Al-Thaqalayn Charitable Society.

10-Mohammad Barrak Al-Azmi: College of Sharia, Kuwait University, from which he graduated in 2001 and obtained a Master's degree in Islamic Studies in 2009.

He became a preacher in 2005, and works at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs at Marawi Al-Hadya Mosque in Salwa area.

He also works as a teacher at the Holy Qur'an House of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs. (Pickup previous)

