Winners Of '24 Nat'l Assembly Elections In 3Rd Constituency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The main electoral committee in the 3rd constituency announced the 10 winners of National Assembly membership for the 2024 18th legislative term, which took place Thursday. The results are as following: 1-Abdulkarim Abdullah Al-Kandari (9,428) Votes. 2- Abdulaziz Tariq Al-Saqoubi (6,294) Votes. 3- Mohalhal Khaled Al-Mudhaf (5,804) Votes. 4- Fares Saad Al-Otaibi (5,737) Votes. 5- Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Saadoun (5,250) Votes. 6- Jarrah Khaled Al-Fouzan (5,238) Votes. 7- Muhannad Talal Al-Sayer (5,114) Votes. 8- Ahmad Nabil Al-Fadhel (5,092) Votes. 9- Jenan Mohsen Ramadan (4,976) Votes. 10- Hamad Adel Al-Obeid (4,908) Votes. Polling stations closed at 12:00 AM (local time), seeing 200 candidates competing for 50 seats in the parliament. (end) onm

