Bios Of The 3Rd Constituency '24 Winners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- Profiles of the 10 winners from the 3rd constituency:



1- Abdulkarim Abdullah Al-Kanderi: Born in 1981. PhD in business and commercial law. Works as a lawyer and professor at the Faculty of Law at Kuwait University. Member of the National Assembly (2013 - 2016 - 2020 and annulled 2022) and in 2023.

2- Abdulaziz Tareq Al-Saqoubi: Born in 1986. Bachelor of Architecture from the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University 2008. Master of Architecture from University of Cincinnati. Member of the National Assembly (2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.

3- Mohalhal Khaled Al-Mudhaf: Born in 1971. Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Member of the teaching staff at the Industrial Institute in the Public Authority for Applied Education. Member of the National Assembly (2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.

4- Fares Saad Al-Otaibi: Born in 1974. Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. General Controller in Kuwait Municipality. Member of the National Assembly (2013 - 2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023



5- Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Saadoun: Born in 1934. Former Speaker of the National Assembly. Member of the National Assembly (1975 - 1981 - 1985 - 1992 - 1996 - 1999 - 2003 - 2006 - 2008 - 2009 - annulled 2012 and 2022, as well as in 2023) He was also Assistant Undersecretary for Telegraph and Telephone Affairs at the Ministry of Communications. President of Kuwait Football Association from 1968 to 1976.

6- Jarrah Khaled Al-Fouzan: Born in 1989. Bachelor's law degree. General Manager of Cyber Systems. Member of the 2023 National Assembly.

7- Muhannad Talal Al-Sayer: Born in 1981. Master of Private Law. Member of the National Assembly (2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.

8-Ahmad Nabil Al-Fadhel: Born in 1977. Bachelor's degree in administration science. He held leadership positions in many listed and unlisted companies. Member of the Laws Proposals and Projects team of the campaign of former MP Nabil Al-Fadhel.

He Specialized in restructuring troubled projects. Author of theses and research on modern mathematical economics. Member of the National Assembly 2016. Multiple courses in the financial, analytical and financing aspects. Postgraduate degrees in finance and the Arab market. 17 years of experience in the private sector



9- Janan Mohsen Ramadan: Born in 1973. Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from Kuwait University. Master of Chemical Engineering from Kuwait University. Member of the annulled 2022 National Assembly and in 2023.

10- Hamad Adel Al-Obeid: Born in 1982. Holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Jurisprudence and Fundamentals of Jurisprudence from Kuwait University. Holds a Master's degree in Islamic economics from Cairo University. Member of the annulled 2022 National Assembly and in 2023. (end)



onm







MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108061890