Whatsapp Down For Thousands Of Users Globally: Report

There were more than 17,000 incidents of users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 users in India, over 67,000 in the United Kingdom and 95,000 in Brazil reported problems with the platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

