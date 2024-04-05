Sanjay Singh To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not fielded any candidate from Uttar Pradesh, its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh will campaign extensively for the INDIA bloc candidates.

“I have spent the past six months in jail but this has only strengthened our resolve. We will take this message to the entire country that it is only AAP which has preferred to go to jail rather than compromise in its fight against BJP,” he told IANS on Friday.

Sanjay Singh was released on Wednesday from jail where he had been lodged in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Known as the political strategist of the party, Singh will also begin touring states where the party is either contesting elections or has offered support to the INDIA bloc.

“Workers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and even Andhra Pradesh have come to Delhi to meet me after I left the jail. BJP has put our entire leadership in prison. The morale of our cadre has been low but we are on track to face these elections,” Singh said.

The AAP leader said he was quite astounded by the stream of people from Opposition parties like Congress moving to BJP and added that despite all the pressure, AAP members have held out against the ruling party even as their entire top brass is in jail.

Sanjay Singh is expected to travel to Uttar Pradesh soon where he will meet senior members of the INDIA bloc.