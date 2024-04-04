Ibogaine By David Dardashti Investigates Impact Of Quantum Physics On April 8 Solar Eclipse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Unique Opportunity to Experience the Unprecedented Potential of Ibogaine Treatment Based on Quantum Electrodynamics

MIAMI, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti has uncovered a unique opportunity for those seeking to experience the optimal potential of ibogaine treatment. The ibogaine team has researched and investigated the direct impact of quantum electrodynamics and electromagnetic waves on the body's response to the ibogaine treatment.

Ibogaine and Eclipse

With the upcoming solar eclipse set to take place on April 8th, the ibogaine research team has reasoned that the impact of quantum electrodynamics and the current alignment of electromagnetic waves in our solar system, influence the production of glial cells significantly. This could lead to a much more effective treatment experience when utilised in ibogaine healing sessions. "With the unique alignment of the sun and the moon on April 8th, we are expecting to see a rare and powerful treatment experience for those undergoing ibogaine therapy," says David Dardashti, the founder of Ibogaine By David Dardashti. "It is very likely that the alignment of the celestial bodies and the corresponding flux of electromagnetic waves will accelerate brain activity and could potentially lead to a much more effective treatment experience".

The upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th could lead to a powerful treatment experience for those undergoing ibogaine therapy, due to the alignment of the celestial bodies and corresponding electromagnetic waves.

If you're looking to maximise the potential of your ibogaine treatment session, Ibogaine By David Dardashti invites you to take advantage of this rare opportunity. We believe that the April 8th solar eclipse presents an unprecedented chance to experience the optimal potential of ibogaine.

For more information call 1-800-818-4511 or visit

Gavriel Dardashti

+17869301880

...