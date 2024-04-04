Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) $3M Institutional Placement Complete, SPP Launch Next Week

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to announce that the $3m strategic Placement announced on 27 March 2024 has been completed. The Placement was priced at $0.24 per share (Share) and led by several existing and new Australian, European and North American institutional and sophisticated investors.

As announced on 27 March 2024, Barton is also opening a non-underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) targeting a further $1 million, allowing eligible shareholders to acquire new Barton Shares at the same price as the Placement.

Barton's expanded capital structure now comprises 209,081,976 fully paid ordinary shares (before the SPP).

A letter to shareholders (Letter) and booklet containing the full SPP details (SPP Offer Booklet) will be published on the ASX, with the Letter and an application form made available to eligible shareholders, on Tuesday, 9 April 2024. The SPP Offer will open Tuesday, 9 April 2024, and is expected to close at 5.00pm (AWST) on Friday, 26 April 2024. Barton Gold reserves the right to close the SPP Offer early without notice.

Commenting on the Placement and the SPP, Barton Managing Director Alex Scanlon said:

"This Placement further strengthens our share register composition as we progress into Tunkillia scoping studies and Tarcoola high-grade target drilling, and represents a further endorsement of Barton's platform and strategy.

We thank our institutional and sophisticated shareholders for their continued and growing support of our vision.

"The SPP is an opportunity for all other eligible shareholders to extend their participation in Barton's story. Together with the ongoing sales tender for more than $4 million contained gold-in-concentrates, Barton is very well capitalised to pursue its objectives and we encourage eligible shareholders to take up the opportunity."

