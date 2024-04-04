EV Stock News Bite - Nikola Gains On News Of Producing 43, Wholesales 40 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) EV Stock News Bites - Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA ) stock is trending up today, trading at 0.9556, up 0.0638 or 7.1541%, with a day's high of $1.03. The stock has traded higher than normal volume of over 151 Million.

Nikola Corporation reported a productive Q1 as the company produced 43 and wholesaled 40 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. In addition, the Nikola team has commenced the return process for the BEV "2.0" trucks to customers.

"We are on track for a successful 2024 by continuing the momentum set in 2023," said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. "It's about more than just setting goals. It's about following through on our commitments. This includes not only the production and sale of our hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks but also the start of returns for our battery-electric trucks to customers."

All trucks wholesaled to Nikola dealers are destined for end customers. The three remaining hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in finished goods inventory at the end of the quarter have already been allocated and will be delivered in early April.

"We anticipate further sales growth in future quarters as our HYLA hydrogen fueling solutions come online. This includes our recently celebrated first modular refueling station in Ontario, Calif., as well as our first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alberta," continued Girsky. "It's rewarding for our team to see us out on the field, leading the effort for the decarbonization of the industry."

The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric vehicles are assembled in Coolidge, Ariz.

NOTE: Nikola has not completed its quarterly review process or the preparation of its financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Nikola will announce information regarding Q1 2024 financial results soon.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more EV stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.