5 Injured In Irbid Road Accident

Iribid, April 4 (Petra)-- 5 people were injured, on Thursday, in a two-car collision in Irbid governortae, 110km north of Amman.Irbid's rescue teams transferred the injured to Yarmouk Public Hospital, where they were listed in moderate conditions.The security bodies in the governorate initiated an investigation to identify the cause of the accident.

