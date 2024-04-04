50K Perform Isha, Tarawih Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, April 4 (Petra)-- Despite the limitations imposed by the Israeli occupation, over 50,000 worshipers performed the Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.The Israeli occupation forces stationed themselves at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and throughout the Old City of Jerusalem, the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem said.

