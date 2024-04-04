Safadi Discusses Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis With Australian, Japanese Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday received a telephone call from Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The two top diplomats underlined the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

Both ministers also underlined the need to protect humanitarian relief personnel, ensure their freedom of movement, and faciliaite the opening of crossings for the prompt delivery of aid into all parts of the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi extended his condolences to Wong regarding the Australian citizen who was among the casualties of an Israeli attack on aid workers associated with the World Central Kitchen, denouncing the attack as another Israeli war crime in Gaza.

Safadi also expressed gratitude to Wong after her country resumed assistance to UNRWA.

The top diplomats underscored the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations and pledged to continue enhancing them.

Also on Thursday, Ayman Safadi and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa discussed over the phone initiatives to impose immediate ceasefire in Gaza, alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and ensure comprehensive aid provision across the besieged strip.

Safadi also expressed gratitude towards Japan for its decision to resume support for the UNRWA, emphasising the agency's critical role as a lifeline for over 2 million Palestinians currently facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi also highlighted the importance of Japan's renewed commitment to UNRWA, emphasising the significant impact of Japanese assistance in enabling the agency to fulfil its mandate amidst the severe aftermath of Israeli aggression on Gaza. He also stressed that this aid is vital for addressing the urgent needs of refugees across all five areas of UNRWA's operations.

Both ministers also underscored the need to intensify joint efforts and devise effective mechanisms to ensure the consistent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance across the Gaza Strip, reiterating the importance of adhering to international law and humanitarian principles in addressing the crisis.

Safadi alsocalled for an immediate cessation of aggression, emphasizing Israel's obligation, as per international law and humanitarian norms, to protect humanitarian workers operating in conflict zones.

The ministers also discussed the growing bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Japan, as the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Safadi extended appreciation to Kamikawa for Japan's steadfast support to Jordan in various fields.