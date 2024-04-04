JOC Prepares For Olympic Games

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), chaired a General Assembly meeting of the committee on Wednesday at Al Hussein Youth City General Assembly.

Prince Feisal commended the remarkable efforts of the Jordanian sports in consistently reaching milestones and improving Jordan's international profile, particularly with the upcoming Olympic Games scheduled in Paris next summer, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Prince Feisal extended his congratulations on the qualification of five athletes so far for the upcoming Olympic Games: Juliana Sadiq, Rama Abu Rub, Zaid Mustafa, and Saleh Sharbati, representing taekwondo, alongside the national boxing team member, Obadah Kisbeh.

The prince emphasised the ongoing importance of advancing Jordanian sports, while extending his best wishes to all national team members in their quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The session included the endorsement of financial and administrative reports for 2023, as well as deliberations on proposed amendments to align the regulations of the Olympic Committee with the Olympic Charter of the International Olympic Committee.

Prior to the General Assembly, the JOC convened its board of directors meeting, which centred on reviewing the committee's achievements during the current year's first quarter and discussing initiatives aimed at advancing the objectives of the Kingdom's national sports strategy.