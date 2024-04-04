JAF Conducts 10 More Airdrops To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Thursday 10 more airdrops to the north of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were conducted due to Jordan's' keenness to share with the people of Gaza the joy of Eid Al Fitr, which contained Eid clothes in addition to food items, amidst the deprivation imposed by the Israeli aggression on the people in the strip the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, four aircraft from the US, one aircraft from the UAE, one aircraft from Egypt, and one aircraft from Germany, in addition to one aircraft belonging to the Netherlands.

JAF reiterated its commitment to continue aid delivery via an air bridge to provide humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and to support them amidst the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7.

The JAF has conducted 71 airdrops since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, alongside 147 airdrops executed by the army in collaboration with other countries.