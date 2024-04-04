Investment Ministry Unveils $61 Million Investment Opportunities In Tourism, Food Industries

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Investment Khuloud Saqqaf announced the launch of six new investment opportunities in the tourism and food industries via the electronic platform invest, with an expected total investment of $61 million.

The announcement was made during Saqqaf's field visit to the Sawan Development Zone in Ajloun on Thursday. The visit, which included the chairman of the Jordan Free and Development Zones Company, Sakher Ajlouni, aimed at reviewing the latest developments in the cable car project, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Saqqaf emphasised that the ministry will actively promote these opportunities by targeting potential investors, noting that Ajloun, with its unique advantages and competitive attractiveness, is an ideal location for investors, particularly in the tourism and food sectors.

She also noted that this visit is part of the ministry's field tours to investment and development projects across all governorates of the Kingdom.

Saqqaf also highlighted the cable car project as a cornerstone for tourism development in Ajloun, contributing significantly to the development of the investment and economic sectors.

She also highlighted that the investment opportunities include the establishment of a tourist village, the rehabilitation and utilisation of the southern Deir Smadiah village, Ajloun National Park, and Ajloun Therapeutic Resort.

Additional opportunities have been allocated to the food industries sector, including the establishment of a model farm and a culinary academy project, the minister said.

Saqqaf also pointed out that a comprehensive plan has been developed to promote the Sawan Development Zone, in cooperation with the Ajloun municipality and tourism directorate, which aims to enhance the cable car project by enriching the visitor experience, transforming it into a comprehensive entertainment project.

Ajlouni noted that the cable car project has already provided approximately 120 direct job opportunities for local community members and has attracted more than 300,000 visitors since its inauguration.

