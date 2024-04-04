Senates Pass Five Draft Laws

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senates on Thursday endorsed five draft laws as referred from the Lower House.
The Upper House approved amendments to the Tourism law, Planning and International Cooperation Law the Greater Amman Municipality Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
MENAFN04042024000028011005ID1108061686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.