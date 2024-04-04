               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Senates Pass Five Draft Laws


4/4/2024 11:16:32 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senates on Thursday endorsed five draft laws as referred from the Lower House.

The Upper House approved amendments to the Tourism law, Planning and International Cooperation Law the Greater Amman Municipality Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

