(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); US Secretary of Commerce:“Investing in Costa Rica is Good for the United States” ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Smooth Travels: Indian Transit Visa Requirements for Hong Kong Explained Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica Has a Multifaceted and Unstoppable Champion of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Culture & Lifestyle What, How, When And Why“People Of Jacó”? Culture & Lifestyle Don`t Miss Out on Savoring the“Golden Grain” of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle 7 Summer Activity Ideas for Active Seniors

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: April 4, 2024US Secretary of Commerce:“Investing in Costa Rica is Good for the United States”

The United States once again gave a vote of support to Costa Rica to position itself as a key destination for technology companies

By TCRN STAFF April 4, 202410 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadScience & Technology TCRN STAFF - April 4, 2024When Will the Next Solar Eclipse be Seen in Costa Rica? Featured Event TCRN STAFF - April 4, 2024NASA Does Experiments During the Total Solar Eclipse to Study the Atmosphere Featured Event TCRN STAFF - April 4, 2024Poás Volcano National Park Opens for Tourists Once Again TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

“Investing in Costa Rica is good for the United States,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo politician participated in the launch of the national roadmap to promote this industry.

In her message, she noted his country's interest in the joint push. She even promised to“work to help them implement it successfully.”“There cannot be a better time for Costa Rica to have this plan,” summarizing when detailing the current context.

The basic pillar of the strategy promoted by Costa Rica is to take advantage of the new tactics of the United States to return the technology industry to the continent element was taken up by Raimondo when detailing that currently the production of the devices is almost monopolized by China. Saying, “This is neither resilient nor safe”.

The North American administration launched the so-called“CHIPS Act.” This grants million-dollar subsidies so that companies settle closer.“It is not only economic security but also national security,” the leader stated later.

According to projections from the North American representation, the semiconductor sector would be doubling within a period of between 5 and 10 years challenge will then be to see how that opportunity is taken advantage of as part of the CHIPS Act, funds had already been confirmed for Costa Rica to train the necessary workforce.“This is the first of what is yet to come”.

In this regard, the visitor stressed the urgency of having this human resource ready, an area where training will be essential.“It is not only doctoral talent but also technical talent,” she explained.

The plan launched this past Thursday by Costa Rica is presented as a“roadmap” to attract investments arising from US policy Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, detailed the main components:



Training of human talent: training at various levels and promotion of bilingualism.

Incentives 2.0: update of the free zone model, including new international tax rules and focus on research

Attraction of investments: missions are carried out in various latitudes, but focused on the technology part Regulatory improvement: promise of streamlining immigration, health and intellectual property issues.

According to Tovar, it is expected to begin receiving new investments in the near future, understanding that these are corporate decisions this he added the expectation of being able to take these firms to destinations outside the Metropolitan Area.-

> - Advertisement - SourceTomas Gomez ViaBeleida Delgado