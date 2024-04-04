               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 2, 2024


4/4/2024 11:14:36 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Biophytis / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM
RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 2, 2024
04-Apr-2024 / 23:00 CET/CEST


RESULTS OF THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 2, 2024All resolutions presented by the Company have been adopted


Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), April 04, 2024 – 11:00pm CET – Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the
development of
therapeutics for age-related diseases, announces the approval of all the resolutions presented by the Company and falling within the remit of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting.

Thanks to the mobilization of shareholders, the Meeting could be held with a quorum of almost 30% of the shareholders present or represented.

The resolutions, which notably included a renewal of the usual financial delegations granted to the Company, were all approved. The results of the votes are available on the Biophytis website in the "Investors / General Meetings" section.



*
*
*
*


About BIOPHYTIS


Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates for age-related diseases. RuvembriTM, our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for muscular (sarcopenia, phase 3 ready and Duchenne muscular dystrophy) and respiratory (Covid-19 phase 2-3 completed) diseases. The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information, visit



Disclaimer


This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook,"
"believes,"
"expects,"
"potential,"
"continues,"
"may,"
"will,"
"should,"
"could,"
"seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these
words or other comparable words. Such forward- looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable.
However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward- looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face)) section from the Company's 2022 Financial
Report available on BIOPHYTIS website () and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


Biophytis contacts


Investor relations

Nicolas Fellmann, CFO

...


Media

Antoine Denry:
...
– +33 6 18 07 83 27

Nizar Berrada: ... – +33 6 38 31 90 50



Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Issuer: Biophytis
14 avenue de l ́Opéra
75001 Paris
France
Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: US09076G1040, FR0012816825
EQS News ID: 1873849


End of Announcement - EQS News Service

MENAFN04042024004691010666ID1108061674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search