Chinesenewsbreaks Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) Closes On $6M Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ: ZBAO) , a leading and high-growth InsurTech company primarily providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, recently announced the closing of its initial public offering. The offering consisted of 1,500,000 Class A ordinary shares, each at $4.00, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,000,000 before deductions. According to the announcement, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 Class A ordinary shares to cover the over-allotment at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Apr. 2, 2024, under the symbol ZBAO. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities (“Zhibao China Group”) in China. 2B2C (“to-business-to-customer”) digital embedded insurance is the company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by its proprietary PaaS (“Platform as a Service”). Zhibao has developed more than 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao China Group acquires and analyzes customer data, utilizing big data and artificial intelligence technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep the company abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire

(“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is powered by

IBN