Investornewsbreaks Authentic Holdings Inc.'S (OTC: AHRO) Maybacks Global Entertainment Network Inks Ad Agreements With Global Digital Ad Agencies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Authentic Holdings' (OTC: AHRO) Maybacks Global Entertainment has signed ad representation agreements with some of the of the world's largest

digital ad

agencies, including ORKA Ads, Smarty Ads, Boldwin Media, Pilot X and Ads Intelligence. Based on the agreements, these agencies will all be marketing Maybacks Vast Tags ads program, which is a form of advertising that enables video players and ad servers to communicate with each other. VAST stands for Video Ad Serving Template.“The data projections for video ads or Vast Tags show that industry spending is poised to reach

$229.80 billion in 2027,

and Maybacks and its iDreamCTV network is on its way in grabbing a portion of this hypergrowth trend for its video ads,” said Authentic Holdings president and chair Chris Giordano in the press release.“There are many other agencies that have contacted us interested in getting involved in our Vast Tag program. And very soon we will be launching a very large global initiative for our Vast Tags with two major consumer electronics companies. We are extremely enthusiastic that once we launch those partnerships in the coming weeks, we will see a deluge of interest from many internationally based digital ad agencies and advertisers very interested our Vast Tag program domestically and across the globe. Adding a global Vast Tag program with two major consumer electronics companies as our marketing partners should generate significant revenue for us when these programs are launched in the coming weeks.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Authentic Holdings Inc.

Authentic Holdings is a multifaceted media and merchandising company with four operating subsidiaries, including Authentic Heroes, Old Is Gold Joint Venture, Maybacks Global Entertainment and the NFT Mint Farm. For more information about the company, visit .

