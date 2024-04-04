21St Batch Of Wounded Palestinians Arrives In Doha To Receive Treatment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar received the 21st batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip. The initiative comes within the framework of Qatar's steadfast support for the Palestinian people, especially in light of the current difficult humanitarian conditions. (QNA)

