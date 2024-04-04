Food Inspections Held In Al Khor And Al Thakhira Areas In The Run-Up To Eid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) While preparing to welcome Eid al-Fitr, the Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality, represented by the Health Control Department, has developed a comprehensive plan to carry out inspections on food establishments. A statement from the Ministry of Municipality explained that this is to follow up on the extent of their compliance with health requirements and ensure the safety of food materials during preparation, processing, transportation and storage.

The action plan includes intensifying monitoring of slaughterhouses by deploying a specialist veterinarian from the municipality to inspect the slaughtered animals and ensure they are free from any diseases. The slaughterhouses have been advised about the need to increase the number of butchers, cleaners and security personnel. Also, the entry of customers into slaughterhouses will be restricted.

The department's doctors will be present daily at the fish market in Al Khor to examine the fresh catch, as well as the fish inside the stores during the Eid al-Fitr holidays. Doctors and inspectors will work in shifts to receive complaints, in co-ordination with the ministry's call centre to ensure speedy examination.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Health Control Department carried out 3,540 inspection tours during which 12 arrest and violation reports were issued. One food facility was closed by an administrative decision. A total of 10,077 slaughtered animal carcasses were inspected in the municipality's slaughterhouses, 82 of them destroyed and 143 tonnes of fish coming to the fish market in Al Khor examined. The department also received 10 complaints and 68 food samples were taken from food production companies and sent to the Central Laboratory to ensure safety.

