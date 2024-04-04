DI: Preparations Afoot To Hold Graduation Ceremony Of 8Th Cohort Of Master Students In May

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) gears up to organise the graduation ceremony for 8th cohort of masters students on May 18 at the campus of Qatar University.

The total number of alumni this year is expected to reach 206 students from both genders, of them 139 in the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, and 67 in the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy.

Dean of Student Affairs at DI Dr. Ibrahim Freihat affirmed that the graduation ceremony is one of the most critical events organised by DI, underscoring the significance of DI in supporting scientific research whether in the fields of social, humanities or administrative sciences, adding that DI has celebrated the graduation of seven cohorts since its founding, with the total number of graduates reaching 1,220 graduates from both genders.

Freihat pointed out that since its inception, DI has been adopting world-class and top-notch academic criteria in all scientific disciplines, emphasizing that these criteria qualify the holders of masters degree offered by DI for being steeped in higher education experience in PhD specializations in other prestigious international universities.

He highlighted that DI vision is centred on offering stellar and inclusive scientific programs that essentially enhance academic and research skills of students to help them constantly upgrade their future personal and careers, noting DI efforts in providing a conducive and spurring environment that assists students to achieve to their intended academic objectives effectively and successfully.

For her part, DI's Executive Director of the Administrative and Financial Division, who is also chairperson of the graduation committee Eman Al Sulaiti pointed out that preparations for the ceremony are afoot and being finalized. She emphasised the importance of having a superb ceremony that best suits the students' efforts and accomplishments, especially that they deserve a special homage following their efforts and dedication in study and research.

The graduation ceremony is working earnestly to arrange all details of the ceremony, starting from programme co-ordination and selection of keynote speakers, as well as the reception arrangements for guests and award distribution, Al Sulaiti added, pointing out that DI is striving to make sure that the ceremony becomes indelible experience for the alumni and their families so as to have a positive impact on their future careers. In conclusion, Al Sulaiti wished success for the graduated students in their life and future careers.

DI grants 18 internationally accredited master programs in the Schools of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Economics, Administration and Public Policy, alongside eight programs in PhD track in multiple fields something that overtly enhances the DI standing as a pioneering center in providing higher education and scientific research in the region. (QNA)

