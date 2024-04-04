Top Events Of The Day: RBI MPC Announcement, Congress Manifesto Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, AAP Plea In SC, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: RBI is set to announce the MPC meeting conclusion on April 5. Whereas, Congress is scheduled to announce its Lok Sabha Election manifesto. Meanwhile, Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

RBI to announce policy rates April 5: India's central banking authority, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is set to unveil its highly anticipated monetary policy decision on April 5th, 2024. The policy announcement will be delivered around 10 a.m. by Governor Shaktikanta Das, following the conclusion of a three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that commenced on April 3rd polls 2024-Congress to announce its election manifesto in Delhi. 'right to employment' may feature: The political landscape of West Bengal witnessed a high-stakes showdown as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee descended upon the Cooch Behar district for a series of rallies. In a rare instance during this election season, the two influential leaders addressed voters of the same constituency on the same day, intensifying the electoral battle in the state chief JP Nadda to visit Maya Devi Temple, to take part in a roadshow: BJP National President JP Nadda is on two-day visit to Uttarakhand from April 4 ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He will address public rallies in Pithoragarh and Vikas Nagar under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha around April 5.LS polls-EC to brainstorm municipal commissioners, dist. election officers of 11 states: A groundbreaking effort is underway to address low voter turnout in both rural and urban parliamentary districts. The commission plans to engage with municipal commissioners and designated district election officers from 11 states with historically low voter participation rates. This meeting aims to strategize on enhancing voter turnout for the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, commencing on April 19 state president D. Purandeswari to launch her campaign Apr 5: D. Purandeswari, the BJP state wing president and candidate for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, will kick off her campaign in her constituency on April 5th. Concurrently, other candidates will commence their campaigns in their respective constituencies on the same day. In Andhra Pradesh, out of a total of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha segments, the BJP, as part of its alliance, has secured 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha segments. The national leadership of the BJP has already disclosed the candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats, and announcements for the contestants for the remaining 10 Assembly segments are forthcoming: Vice President Dhankhar to visit Dehradun, Mussoorie Apr 5- Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India, is scheduled to visit Dehradun and Mussoorie on April 5, 2024. During his one-day trip, he will serve as the Chief Guest at the Valedictory Ceremony of the IAS Phase-I (2023 Batch) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie scrutiny of 290 nomination papers for LS polls to take place Apr 5: As of April 4, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul announced that a total of 290 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, scheduled for April 26. The nomination filing deadline closed on April 4, and the scrutiny of the submitted papers is scheduled for April 5.DJB funds row: SC agrees to hear AAP's plea on Friday, April 5: New Delhi: A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud did not issue notice to the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi that the LG has no role in the disbursal of funds by the finance department of the Delhi government. The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has now posted the matter for hearing on April 5.CTET 2024 Registration last date Apr 5: The deadline for applying for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July session 2024 has been extended to April 5. The registration process began on March 7, initially closing on April 2. Individuals who haven't registered for the exam yet can still do so by accessing the official website to experience dry weather, heat wave conditions till Apr 5: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in the northern districts of Karnataka till April 5, and likely dry weather across the state in the coming days to the IMD, due to certain wind and weather conditions from south Tamil Nadu to east Vidarbha, isolated light rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra from April 5 to 8, and over Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka from April 6 to 8.Indiabulls Real Estate board to meet on Apr 5: Indiabulls Real Estate has announced that its board will convene on Friday, April 5, 2024, to deliberate on a proposal regarding the raising of funds through various securities via permissible means. In a regulatory filing, the company stated, \"We wish to inform that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, to consider and approve, among other matters, the proposal for raising of funds by way of debt, equity, or any other equity-linked or convertible securities through all or any permissible modes or methods, including private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement, or such other modes.\" Indiabulls Real Estate is involved in the construction and development of residential, commercial, and SEZ projects Labour Department to release employment data for March: The anticipated March nonfarm payrolls report is expected to reflect ongoing solid hiring trends. However, attention may shift to potential signs of weakening within the labor market as the Labor Department unveils its pivotal report on Friday morning.

