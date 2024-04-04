Taiwan Earthquake: MEA Gets In Touch With Two Missing Indians, Says, 'They Are Safe'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday shared an update about the two Indian nationals who were missing after the Taiwan earthquake to MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Centre contacted the two citizens and said, \"They are safe\".\"According to our information, we were not able to contact two Indian nationals in Taiwan after the earthquake. We have been now able to get in touch with the two Indians. They are safe. This is the information I want to share on the two Indian nationals who were missing earlier,\" Jaiswal said was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday in which 10 people died while 38 persons remain missing.'We lost almost everything': Indians recall horror during Taiwan earthquakeFurthermore, 660 people have been stranded due to road damage and 1,067 have been injured severely. Notably, strict building regulations and widespread public disaster awareness appear to have staved off a major catastrophe on the island Taiwan's earthquake create another chip shortage? Here's all to knowPrime Minister Narendra Modi on the X platform wrote that India stands in solidarity with the people of Taiwan.\"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it,\" PM Modi posted on the X.Mint Explainer: The significance of Modi's message to the 'people of Taiwan'In response to PM Modi's post on X, Outgoing Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Lai Ching-Te thanked him for his support as the island was hit by a massive earthquake plays an outsized role in the global economy because its companies craft semiconductors. However, because of the earthquake, operations at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co were partially impacted. Later, it resumed work after pausing it for a day for inspections. The earthquake had raised fears of disruptions to chip supply as TSMC produces a big share of the most advanced semiconductors, and its customers include Apple and AI chip leader Nvidia.

MENAFN04042024007365015876ID1108061620