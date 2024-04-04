Joe Biden Warns Netanyahu: 'US Policy Depends On Israel's Immediate Action To Protect Gaza Civilians, Aid Workers'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US President Joe Biden has expressed strong disapproval of the strikes targeting humanitarian workers and the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, deeming them as \"unacceptable.\" The US President has urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take decisive and measurable actions to mitigate civilian casualties and ensure the safety of aid workers. The statements by Biden came during a phone conversation on Thursday, wherein both the leaders discussed the situation in Gaza Read: Israel-Hamas war has led to destruction of critical infrastructure worth $18.5 billion in Gaza: World Bank\"Biden made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that the US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps,\" a readout of Biden's call with Netanyahu stated, according to the White House Read: Israeli strikes deliberately targeted Gaza homes at night, with families present, reveals report\"The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable,\" a readout of President Biden's call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel stated, it added to the statement, Biden also emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire to stabilise and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to quickly reach a settlement to bring the hostages home, the two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people Read: 'Take care of their safety, well-being': India tells Israel after first batch of workers leave under G2G agreement\"President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats,\" the readout of Biden's conversation stated.

According to Israeli estimates, 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. In Gaza, the health ministry which is run by Hamas, have said that over 33,000 Palestinians have passed away, the most of whom being women and children. Israel on the other hand has been accusing Hamas of utilising civilians as human shields Read: Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden slams Israel over killing of Gaza aid workers, says, 'not done enough' to protect civiliansIsrael has taken responsibility for the attack, and the deaths of the World Central Kitchen aid workers, and has called it a \"grave mistake.\" This attack on aid workers by the Israel has sparked outrage from world leaders. Netanyahu on Tuesday said that Israeli forces had \"unintentionally struck innocent people in the Gaza Strip.\" World Central Kitchen said it had coordinated the convoy's movements with the Israeli military.

(With inputs from ANI)

