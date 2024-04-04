Peru’S Congress Decides Against President’S Impeachment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's legislature rejected two impeachment bids against President Dina Boluarte amid financial misconduct allegations and falling popularity.



The decision, made on Thursday, marked a key moment for the president, who is battling accusations of profiting illicitly from Rolex watch transactions.



Parties on the political left rallied for Boluarte's ouster , yet their efforts fell short, unable to secure the requisite 40% of votes in parliament necessary for impeachment.



The nation has been no stranger to political upheaval, with a tumultuous history that has seen six presidents come and go since 2016.



Following the removal and arrest of Pedro Castillo, her leftist predecessor, in December 2022, Boluarte took the helm.



Since then, her popularity has dipped significantly, with approval ratings dropping below the 10% mark.







Lacking a personal faction within the legislative body, Boluarte has adeptly navigated political waters by forging partnerships with conservative groups, thus securing a majority in parliament.



This strategic coalition-building was evident when parliament endorsed her selections for Prime Minister and cabinet members on a Wednesday.

The Dilemma of Public Trust

Both the legislative body and Boluarte are grappling with poor approval figures, evidenced by a recent Ipsos poll placing Congress's approval at a mere 9%.



While Boluarte has refuted allegations of malfeasance, she has yet to provide a plausible explanation for her ownership of high-priced jewelry.



Despite these issues, she has pledged to fulfill her term until July 2026, in line with the current congressional term.



Peru's political challenges persist, reflected in the legislature's choice to halt impeachment efforts against President Boluarte.

MENAFN04042024007421016031ID1108061594