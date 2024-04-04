(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture has acquired award-winning Anderson Design to add strength and experience to its team and services in Arizona and Texas. With a focus on land planning, landscape architecture, and parks and open space design, RVi has great alignment with Anderson to deliver industry-leading client service based on a collaborative approach. The principals from Anderson and RVi have a long-lasting relationship that spans over 20 years. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.









Anderson Design has been widely recognized for work in creating meaningful places designed to spark human connection.

“I couldn't be more excited about the potential that is in front of us with this opportunity,” said Brett Anderson, founder at Anderson.“It's special to find high-quality professionals that share a deep commitment to client service and the importance of design that connects with nature and the human experience.”

Anderson and his team will continue to focus on master-planned communities and mixed-use projects.

Chris Crawford, President of RVi said,“We are excited about the shared vision and dedication to client partnership that Anderson Design will bring to our team. It's a unique opportunity to add such talent in key markets that will enhance the outstanding work being done already.”

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 1982, RVi has grown into a national design firm widely recognized for its creative contributions in land planning, landscape architecture, and the design of outdoor spaces. RVi is a part of the Atwell Family of Companies. For more information about RVi:

Contacts

Chris Crawford, President, RVi: 512.415.9728, ...

The post RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture Acquires Anderson Design, Expanding Landscape Architecture and Design Capabilities in the Southwest appeared first on Caribbean News Global .