Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall Appoints Dr. Richard Downie As President & CEO

“Dr. Downie brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and organizational growth, having most recently served as President & CEO of the World Affairs Council of Orange County, where he tripled the membership in one and a half years and completed an extensive strategic planning process,” said Chairman of the Board, The Honorable Maria Contrerras-Sweet.“His leadership experience and proven success in strengthening organizations make him an exceptional choice to lead the Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall.”

A graduate of the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, Dr. Downie holds an M.A. and Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Southern California. During his distinguished military career, Dr. Downie served in various command and staff positions, including as first commander of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) at Ft. Benning, Georgia. Beyond the military, Dr. Downie has held several leadership roles, including nine years as Director of the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, the Department of Defense's regional security Center for the Americas.

“I am honored to join the Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall, an organization with a rich history of promoting informed discussions on global issues,” Dr. Downie added.“I look forward to building on this legacy and working collaboratively with the Board, staff, and the community to foster a deeper understanding of international affairs.”

Dr. Downie is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a specialist on Latin America, and holds positions on various boards, including the World Hwa Rang Do Association and Westport Construction. He is also fluent in Spanish.

About the Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall:

The Los Angeles World Affairs Council & Town Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a platform for informed discourse through in-depth conversations featuring world leaders, experts, and policymakers. Established in 1954, LAWACTH has been a vital platform for fostering global engagement and building a more informed and engaged community. Learn more at .

