Meat Alternative Market To Reach US$ 299 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Brands Promote New Varieties of Meat Alternatives to Meet Growing Demand for Healthy and Tasty Products. Veganism and the desire for plant-based products are expected to drive the market for meat alternative

NEWARK, Del, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The meat alternative market is expected to rise from US$ 18.8 billion in 2024 to US$ 299 billion by 2034. This period is marked by staggering growth of 28.8% CAGR, driven by robust FDIs by foreign companies in emerging countries with expansive availability of sources and raw materials to develop alternatives to meat.



Sales of meat mimicry products are ascending at a rapid speed, as consumers are becoming aware of the health risks posed by eating certain meats in excessive quantities. Along with this, people are becoming aware about the different healthy and sustainable foods that are available in the marketplace and can effectively replace meat in consistency, taste, and flavor. Thus, making this transition quite smooth.

The growing number of vegans and flexitarians is another vital factor that is predicted to fuel the market growth. Additionally, government bodies across numerous countries are endorsing the consumption of meat alternatives, owing to the health benefits offered by these products.

Market players are making their contribution by introducing new varieties of meat alternatives to meet the growing demand for healthy and tasty products that replace the role of meat in a dish and provide a similar high protein nutritional value.

“Key players are competing on price and eCommerce accessibility to increase their product sales. Additionally, to capture the hesitant consumers, players are experimenting to develop unique flavors influenced by local cuisines,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Meat Alternative Market Study



Increasing vegan population tracked in various countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, is driving the market for meat alternatives.

The market in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.

Augmented demand for plant-based protein foods, predominantly in the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Based on the Source, the tofu is expected to account for a market share of 14.2% in 2024.



Competitive Landscape

Several top market players are concentrating on providing meat alternatives at a competitive price by lowering their production costs. Prominent players of meat alternatives are investing in research and development activities to produce organic, non-GMO products from meat alternative. Various hotel chains and restaurants are also partnering directly with manufacturers or growers of meat alternatives for sourcing of high-quality products to be used in their dishes.

Meat alternative manufacturers such as Impossible Foods, Benson Hill, Meati, Beyond Meat, Good Catch, Motif FoodWorks, Good Dot, Nature's Fynd, Evo Foods, Mister Veg, Greenest, Vezley, Wakao, and Imagine Meats, among others, are employing multiple marketing strategies such as geographical expansion, new product launches, partnerships and collaboration, and merger and acquisitions to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base.

Key Companies in the Meat Alternative Market



Beyond Meat

Amy's Kitchen

MorningStar Farms

Tofurky

Field Roast

VBites

Maple Leaf Foods

Kellogg Pinnacle Foods



Key Market Segmentation

By Type:



Patties

Hotdogs

Sausages

Meatballs Others



By Nature:



Organic Conventional

By Source Type:



Seitan or Wheat gluten

Tofu

Quorn

Risofu

Tempeh

Algae/ Mycoprotein

Insects

Textured Vegetable Protein

Fermented proteins

Fish Protein

Cultured or 'clean' meat Others (Yaso, Nato and Miso)

By Application:



Frozen Food

Bakeries

Pet Food

Supplements Others



By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets

Departmental Store

Modern Trade

Food Chain Services

Online Stores Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia Oceania



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

