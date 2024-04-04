Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th April 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,621.5 4.2% 4.3% RSISX USD Index 1,594.4 4.2% 4.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 12,901.5 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 9.8 # of Traded Companies 59 Traded Shares (mn)/d 8,714 # of Companies (Up) 17 Total Trades (#/d) 3,053 # of Companies (Down) 19 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,187 # of Companies (Not changed) 23 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,536 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 6 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 3.150 18.4% -37.0% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.110 10.0% -8.3% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 9.180 6.9% 7.4% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1.350 5.5% -3.6% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 0.790 5.3% 9.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM) NHAM 0.750 -15.7% -21.1% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (NRM) VWIF 0.350 -10.3% -55.7% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.100 -9.1% -23.1% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.630 -7.4% 8.6% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.700 -5.6% 7.6% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 4,321.0 3,273.5 33.5% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2,557.7 1,937.7 19.8% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 2,414.1 1,828.8 18.7% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,263.8 957.5 9.8% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 734.0 556.0 5.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,627 8,323.5 6,305.7 64.5% Industry 602 2,620.5 1,985.2 20.3% Telecom 405 1,264.0 957.5 9.8% Hotels&Tourism 51 309.3 234.3 2.4% Agriculture 201 176.7 133.8 1.4% Services 146 142.6 108.0 1.1% Insurance 18 63.6 48.2 0.5% Investment 3 1.3 0.9 0.0% Grand Total 3,053 12,901.5 9,773.8 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 4.3 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Apr. 1, valued at IQD4.3 bn and corresponding to 1.7% of BMUI's capital.

Fitch Ratings has assigned Cihan Bank for Islamic Investment and Finance (BCIH) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+'. Fitch has also assigned BCIH a Viability Ratings (VR) of 'ccc+'. (Fitch)

Economy Bank (BEFI) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 39.1 bn shares starting Apr. 3 from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through a 15.6% rights issue and a 4.4% bonus issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. The ISC approved the request of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) will resume trading on Apr. 7 after holding its postponed Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Apr. 2 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, electing five original and five alternative board members, and decided to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.3% dividend yield. The bank postponed increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.3 bn to IQD2.0 bn through a 54% bonus issue for the next AGM. The opening price will be IQD42.000 per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Apr. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 8 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 33% bonus issue, dividend distribution, and the opening of 7 branches during 2024.

ISX suspended trading of Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) starting Mar. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 3 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Apr. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 21 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

