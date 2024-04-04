Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144324 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends cables of thanks to contributors to the success of the 2024 National Assembly elections.
3144328 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inspects polling stations of the 2024 National Assembly elections.
3144311 KUWAIT -- Polling stations of the National Assembly's 18th legislative term close at 12:00 Thursday-Friday night.
3144323 NEW YORK -- The UN resumes relief effort for Gaza after a 48-hour hiatus in the wake of deadly Israeli airstrike on aid workers belonging to the World Central Kitchen. (end)
gb
MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108061506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.