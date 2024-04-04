Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144324 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends cables of thanks to contributors to the success of the 2024 National Assembly elections.

3144328 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inspects polling stations of the 2024 National Assembly elections.

3144311 KUWAIT -- Polling stations of the National Assembly's 18th legislative term close at 12:00 Thursday-Friday night.

3144323 NEW YORK -- The UN resumes relief effort for Gaza after a 48-hour hiatus in the wake of deadly Israeli airstrike on aid workers belonging to the World Central Kitchen. (end)

