Head Of Election Commission Affirms Soundness Of Nat'l Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- President of the advisory commission on organization and supervision of the 2024 National Assembly elections Justice Saleh Al-Hamadi said Thursday the electoral process went on in a sound, smooth and orderly way.

Nothing happended to affect the integrity and soundness of the elections as the elections were conducted under full judiciary supervision and field follow-up by the members of the commission, as well as effective monitoring by civil society institutions, he told reporters tonight.

"The high voter turnout reflected a wonderful aspect of the national sense of responsibility by the sons of Kuwait since the start of polling," Justice Al-Hamadi pointed out.

He appreciated the efforts of all state agencies who contributed to the success of the electoral process.

The vote counting started soon after polling stations of the National Assembly's 18th legislative term closed at 12:00 Thursday/Friday night.

Voters had started casting their ballots at 12:00 on Thursday midday to elect 50 members out of 200 parliamentary hopefuls, males and females, to serve a four-year legislative term. (end)

