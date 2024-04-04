Northlands College Announces Journey Of Innovation, Pioneering Partnerships And Transformational Programs To Shape The Future Of Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA RONGE, Saskatchewan, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northlands College , dedicated to becoming the educational beacon of Northern Saskatchewan, announces groundbreaking initiatives aimed at revolutionizing learning experiences and empowering communities.

Northlands College's visionary collaboration with pioneering RoboGarden Inc . introduces cutting-edge, technology-savvy education for students/learners to acquire critical skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of Industry 4.0. It represents a significant stride in preparing students/learners for the jobs of tomorrow.The inauguration of Northlands College state-of-the-art Dental Therapy Clinic marks a significant leap forward in dental education and healthcare provision. For Northern Saskatchewan communities, this clinic provides essential dental services and also offers students and learners invaluable hands-on experience, academic knowledge and professional skills.More than just a coffee shop, the Canoe Café represents a pioneering venture into work-integrated learning. Students/Learners gain practical workplace skills while completing their education and preparing for successful careers.Northlands College, in collaboration with the First Nations University of Canada and the University of Regina , is expanding access to higher education by offering a Bachelor of Administration Program to students and learners in Northern Saskatchewan.

Karsten Henriksen, President & CEO of Northlands College stated,“Cultivating a brighter tomorrow through the convergence of innovation and tradition, Northlands College stands as a beacon of transformative education, lighting the path towards a future where every learner's potential knows no bounds. As we pioneer groundbreaking initiatives and forge visionary partnerships, we're not merely shaping minds; we're sculpting the very landscape of opportunity. Our commitment to learner-focused education, Indigenous empowerment, and economic prosperity is unwavering. This journey of innovation and evolution enhances opportunities and nurtures endless potential for Northern Saskatchewan and beyond.”

About Northlands College

Northlands College, in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada empowers learners and fosters innovation Committed to providing diverse academic opportunities in the fields of Flexible Learning, University Studies, Health & Wellness, and Technology and Trades.

Visit to learn more about our programs, facilities, and our commitment to shaping a brighter future for Northern Saskatchewan.

