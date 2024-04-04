ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investors To Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – ADTN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) resulting from allegations that ADTRAN may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased ADTRAN securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 20, 2024, after market hours, ADTRAN filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K which stated, in pertinent part, that“on February 20, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the“Audit Committee”) of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) concluded, after considering the recommendations of management, that the presentation of the results attributable to the non-controlling interest and of the net loss attributable to the Company and, as a consequence, of the loss per common share attributable to the Company, were materially misstated in (i) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, (ii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and (iii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, respectively (collectively, the“Non-Reliance Periods”), and such financial statements should no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, ADTRAN's stock fell $0.22 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $6.14 per share on February 21, 2024.

