Army Chief Visits King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, yesterday, visited King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC).Huneiti listened to a briefing given by the Center's Director regarding the tasks and duties that the Center performs as well as its future goals of creating training plans in the field of special operations.He was briefed on the most significant modifications that occurred in the center's training fields and infrastructure, which support the development of special operations and counter-terrorism training.Huneiti praised the distinguished level of preparation and readiness that the center had achieved, expressing his admiration for the distinguished level and professionalism enjoyed by the center's members.Notably, the King Abdullah II Center was established in 2009 by Royal Decree with the objective of offering the most recent tactical expertise and training techniques while utilizing cutting-edge technology in the domains of special operations and counter-terrorism.