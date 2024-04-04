Russians Attacking At Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are striking at Kharkiv - explosions are heard in the city.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on the explosions in the city.

Zelenskyy orders to strengthen air defense for, Sumy and southern regions

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv! Be careful and stay in safe places if possible!" he wrote.

As reported, on April 4, four people were killed in a massive attack by enemy drones. Currently, 12 people are hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition, five are in moderate condition.