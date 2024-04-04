Defense Forces Do Not Allow Enemy To Advance In Conditions Of Shell Shortage - Zelenskyy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense forces are preventing Russian occupation forces from advancing in the conditions of a shortage of shells and a significant slowdown in supplies from international partners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a video address , Ukrinform reported.

“There was also a detailed report from the Commander-in-Chief on all those areas of the front where the Russian army expected to succeed at the moment. We managed to stabilize our positions. The Commander-in-Chief reported on our actions that prevent the occupier from advancing. Given the shortage of shells and a significant slowdown in supplies, these results are really good”, Zelenskyy said.

He thanked all the soldiers and commanders who ensure the results on the battlefield.

The Head of State also informed that he had listened to the first report of the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, General Oleh Ivashchenko, on specific actions in his post and approved the FIS work plan.

As reported, on March 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, to the personnel.