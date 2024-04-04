Ten People Injured In Kherson Region Due To Fire Caused By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten people were poisoned by combustion products in the village of Poniativka of the Darivka community in the Kherson region as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Darivka community, 10 people were poisoned by combustion products due to a fire caused by Russian shelling," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the occupiers have been shelling Poniativka for three hours at night.

"After the shelling, residents began to complain of vision and breathing problems. In total, 10 people were hospitalized with symptoms of poisoning," noted Prokudin.

He added that all the victims were provided with medical care. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported, Russian troops shelled eight settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, hitting an educational institution, a kindergarten, and five private houses.