President Honors Defenders Who Proved Themselves On Frontline During These Days

He said this in an evening video address , Ukrinform reported.
“I would like to commend the warriors who have proven themselves most effective at the front these days. The 128th separate mountain assault brigade, the 66th artillery division of the 406th separate artillery brigade, the 35th separate marine brigade and the 126th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces. Thank you all, warriors! And I am especially grateful today to the warriors of the Omega Special Forces Center. This is one of the most effective and experienced units of the National Guard of Ukraine. It was on this day 21 years ago that Omega was founded, and during this war the guys are showing maximum combat capability. 11 Omega warriors have been conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine, eight of them posthumously”, Zelenskyy said. Read also:
War update: Ukrainian forces repel 48 enemy attacks in five sectors
The Head of State thanked everyone who is fighting for Ukraine.
As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 48 enemy attacks in five directions over the past day, 39 of them in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions.
