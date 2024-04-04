Lithuania To Provide Ukraine With Equipment For Thermal Power Plants

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Republic of Lithuania will provide assistance to Ukraine's energy sector, namely by sending large-sized equipment for thermal power plants.

The relevant agreement was reached during an online meeting between Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry .

In the course of the meeting, Galushchenko briefed his Lithuanian counterpart on the consequences of Russian recent attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

“In contrast to last year, the enemy has changed its tactics, and the current attacks have much more complicated consequences for us. Thermal power generating facilities suffered severe damage. The enemy is consistently attacking substations, as well as hydro power generating facilities,” Galushchenko told.

Kreivys emphasized that Lithuania was ready to support Ukraine and hand over the equipment that would help to carry out restoration and repair works.

The parties agreed that a group of Ukrainian power engineers from public and private sector companies would soon visit Lithuania. During the visit, they will attend a number of Lithuanian energy facilities to verify the equipment that will be subsequently transferred to Ukraine's energy sector. In particular, this refers to large-sized equipment for thermal power plants, which is extremely important for Ukraine's energy system that had lost a significant amount of thermal power generating facilities due to the enemy's attack.

Additionally, Kreivys noted that Lithuania was considering the possibility of transferring another powerful autotransformer to the Ukrainain side.

According to Galushchenko, it is critical to increase the generating capacity to get through the next winter. Special attention will be paid to decentralization and distributed generation, he added.

A reminder that Ukraine has already received two powerful autotransformers and 72 other power equipment shipments, totaling more than 1,300 tonnes in weight, from the Lithuanian side.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry