               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Show Destruction Of Russian Armored Convoy


4/4/2024 7:08:27 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces showed the destruction of a convoy of Russian armored vehicles.

The Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A whole enemy convoy advanced and hoped to capture Ukrainian positions. However, nothing remained of the convoy," the post read.

Soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 12th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine turned Russian military hardware into scrap metal.

MENAFN04042024000193011044ID1108061285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search