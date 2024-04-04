Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Show Destruction Of Russian Armored Convoy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces showed the destruction of a convoy of Russian armored vehicles.

The Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A whole enemy convoy advanced and hoped to capture Ukrainian positions. However, nothing remained of the convoy," the post read.

Soldiers of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 12th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine turned Russian military hardware into scrap metal.