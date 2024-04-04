Biden: Attacks On Aid Workers, Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Are Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 4 (KUNA) -- The US President Joe Biden emphasized Thursday that the Israeli strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip are unacceptable.

This came in a phone call with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.

"He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," reads a White House statement following the call.

President Biden also made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by US assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps.

He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home.

President Biden stated that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of the Iranian threats to respond to the deadly Israeli bombing of its Consulate in Demascus. (end)

