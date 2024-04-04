Kuwait's Polling Stations Witness Remarkable Turnout After Iftar

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Polling stations throughout the country saw noticeable turnout from voters after iftar (fast-breaking meal) Thursday evening. Citizens were keen on practicing their constitutional rights to select their representatives for the 2024 National Assembly. They flocked to the polling stations and stood in organized queues in front of the stations to pick their best candidates for the country's future. (end) ays

